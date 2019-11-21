Grace Kelly's great-grandchildren are adorable little scene-stealers! While the Casiraghi kids do not often make public appearances, they tend to steal the spotlight when they do, whether they are on the palace balcony or Monaco Grand Prix. Princess Caroline currently has seven grandchildren: Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi are parents to sons, Stefano and Francessco Casiraghi; Andrea and Tatiana Casiraghi share three children, Alexandre “Sasha,” India and Maximilian; and Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam welcomed son Balthazar in 2018. Charlotte is also a mom to son Raphaël, whom she shares with ex Gad Elmaleh. Scroll through for the cutest photos of the Casiraghi children throughout the years.