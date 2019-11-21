View 17 pics | Royals

Casiraghi kids album: The cutest photos of Grace Kelly's great-grandchildren

...
Casiraghi kids album: The cutest photos of Grace Kelly's great-grandchildren
You're reading

Casiraghi kids album: The cutest photos of Grace Kelly's great-grandchildren

1/17
Dress your kids like royalty this holiday season
Next

Dress your kids like royalty this holiday season
Casiraghi Children cutest photos
© Getty Images

Casiraghi Children cutest photos

Grace Kelly's great-grandchildren are adorable little scene-stealers! While the Casiraghi kids do not often make public appearances, they tend to steal the spotlight when they do, whether they are on the palace balcony or Monaco Grand Prix. Princess Caroline currently has seven grandchildren: Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi are parents to sons, Stefano and Francessco Casiraghi; Andrea and Tatiana Casiraghi share three children, AlexandreSasha,” India and Maximilian; and Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam welcomed son Balthazar in 2018. Charlotte is also a mom to son Raphaël, whom she shares with ex Gad Elmaleh. Scroll through for the cutest photos of the Casiraghi children throughout the years.

 

India cheekily stuck out her tongue while aunt Princess Alexandra and uncle Pierre Casiraghi looked on during Monaco’s National Day celebrations in 2016.

Beatrice Borromeo son
© Getty Images

Beatrice Borromeo son

Amidst the National Day festivities in 2019, Beatrice Borromeo stole a sweet moment with her son Francesco.  

Casiraghi cousins cutest photos
© WireImage

Casiraghi cousins cutest photos

Tatiana Casiraghi’s two oldest children looked cool in shades as they met R2-D2 at the 2017 Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Andrea Casiraghi children
© Getty Images

Andrea Casiraghi children

Andrea hugged his kids Sasha and India while celebrating Monaco's National Day in 2019.

Casiraghi children cutest pictures
© Getty Images

Casiraghi children cutest pictures

Baby Francesco might have been observing Monaco’s National Day celebrations from the balcony, but his big cousin Sasha only had eyes for him in 2018.
Charlotte Casiraghi son
© Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi son

Raphaël Elmaleh had fun with his mom Charlotte Casiraghi placing a flag on top of her hat in 2016.

Casiraghi cousins
© Getty Images

Casiraghi cousins

Pierre and Andrea's children all gathered together on the palace balcony in 2019. Stefano stood between his older cousins India and Sasha, while Princess Caroline toted grandson Maximilian and Pierre held on to son Francesco.

Monaco royal cousins
© Getty Images

Monaco royal cousins

Stefano looked curious as he observed Monaco's 2019 National Day celebrations with his cousins.

Princess Caroline
© Getty Images

Princess Caroline

Princess Caroline was on grandma duty carrying her grandsons Francesco and Maximilian in 2018.

Beatrice Borromeo son and Andrea Casiraghi
© Getty Images

Beatrice Borromeo son and Andrea Casiraghi

Andrea Casiraghi held on to his adorable nephew Stefano Casiraghi in 2018 as the royals gathered to mark Monaco’s National Day.

India Casiraghi
© Getty Images

India Casiraghi

India appeared amused as she stood between her mom Tatiana and dad Andrea on a palace balcony in 2018.

Sasha Casiraghi, India Casiraghi
© Getty Images

Sasha Casiraghi, India Casiraghi

Sasha was twinning with his little brother Maximilian. The brothers wore grey coats for their annual balcony appearance on Monaco's National Day in 2019. 

Sasha Casiraghi
© Getty Images

Sasha Casiraghi

Sasha kept close to dad Andrea during celebrations to mark Prince Albert's 10th year on the throne.

Beatrice Borromeo and Stefano Casiraghi
© Getty Images

Beatrice Borromeo and Stefano Casiraghi

Stefano had the royal wave down pat as he waved to well-wishers in 2018 from the comfort of mom Beatrice's arms.

Sasha Casiraghi
© WireImage

Sasha Casiraghi

Sasha looked sharp in a blazer and tie with his dad and uncle Pierre at the 2018 Monaco Formula One Grand Prix.

Casiraghi Children Photos
© FilmMagic

Casiraghi Children Photos

Tatiana and Andrea brought their oldest son and daughter to the 2019 F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. 

Casiraghi children
© Getty Images

Casiraghi children

Raphaël joined his mom Charlotte and her uncle Prince Albert on stage at the podium ceremony for the 2017 Monaco Formula E Grand Prix.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries