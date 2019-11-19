The Monegasque royals were out in full force for Monaco’s National Day on November 19. Though noticeably absent from the festivities were Charlotte Casiraghi and her family. While Beatrice Borromeo, Tatiana Casiraghi, and Princess Charlene wowed with their fashion, it was the young royal tots who stole the show on the palace’s balconies: from Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi’s sons Stefano and Francesco to Andrea and Tatiana Casiraghi’s children—Sasha, India and Maximilian—and Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Scroll through to see the best photos from the 2019 Monaco’s National Day celebrations…