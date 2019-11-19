View 15 pics | Royals

The Casiraghi kids and Princess Charlene's twins steal the show on Monaco's National Day

The Monegasque royals were out in full force for Monaco’s National Day on November 19. Though noticeably absent from the festivities were Charlotte Casiraghi and her family. While Beatrice Borromeo, Tatiana Casiraghi, and Princess Charlene wowed with their fashion, it was the young royal tots who stole the show on the palace’s balconies: from Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi’s sons Stefano and Francesco to Andrea and Tatiana Casiraghi’s children—Sasha, India and Maximilian—and Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Scroll through to see the best photos from the 2019 Monaco’s National Day celebrations…

 

Casiraghi cousins India, Stefano and Sasha had a front row view from the balcony. Grandmother Princess Caroline held grandson Maximilian, Andrea and Tatiana's youngest child, while Pierre Casiraghi carried his son Francesco.

Mama's little boy! Beatrice Borromeo shared a tender moment with her youngest son, Francesco Casiraghi. The one year old first attended Monaco's National Day festivities in 2018.

Tatiana Casiraghi's youngest child Maximilian held on to his stuffed rabbit. Sasha coordinated in grey outwear with his baby brother.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, who was a vision in white, stood behind their adorable twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Newlyweds Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier joined his mother Princess Stephanie on the palace balcony.

Princess Charlene's twins looked festive for the occasion wearing hats. India Casiraghi, who opted for a stylish headband instead, watched the festivities with her young royal relatives.

Girl talk! India Casiraghi was spotted chatting with aunt Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

Blue-eyed Francesco pointed out to something in the horizon as his doting mother Beatrice looked. 

Proud grandmother Princess Caroline held on to her grandson Francesco Casiraghi, while granddaughter India Casiraghi waved to well-wishers from the balcony.

Grace Kelly's family was dressed to impress for Monaco's National Day. Beatrice looked trés chic in a green and black striped coat, while Tatiana opted for a sophisticated white coat and black hat. Princess Alexandra kept warm in a sleeveless trench coat dress with a black turtleneck beneath.

Loving dad Andrea Casiraghi sweetly held on to his and wife Tatiana's oldest children, Sasha and India.

Princess Gabriella was the little lady in red wearing a scarlet frock and matching beret for the occasion.

Princess Caroline and daughter Princess Alexandra were on babysitting duty with the Casiraghi tots on Monaco's National Day.

Heir apparent to the Monegasque throne, Prince Jacque, was all smiles dressed in a uniform.

Princess Gabriella could not contain her excitement as she proudly waved a flag from the palace's balcony.

