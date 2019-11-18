View 13 pics | Royals

The rules royal family members must follow: from no selfies to curtseying and more

The rules royal family members must follow: from no selfies to curtseying and more
The rules royal family members must follow: from no selfies to curtseying and more

Meghan and Harry celebrate Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with sweet tribute
© Getty Images

Being a member of the British royal family may sound like a fairytale to some as a title within The Firm may come with its perks and privileges. However, as a representative of the British monarchy, royals are expected to follow a set of guidelines (some more strict than others) to be a part of the Queen’s inner circle. It’s very unlikely that you will see Kate Middleton stop to take a selfie with royal fans, or that Prince Harry will stop to sign autographs during royal events or engagements, and that’s because of the royal protocol they have agreed to follow.

Keep reading to learn more about the royal rule book and the guidelines they have to follow.

 

PDA minimum

Although royals are not prevented from indulging in PDA, some choose to refrain from showing too much affection while out on engagements because they are working representatives of the British monarchy. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

No autographs, please

From time to time, royals will sign a guest book or even special notes, but never expect them to sign autographs during walkabouts. This has been a long-standing rule because of the risk of their signatures being forged. Prince Charles has previously been heard turning down a fan, politely saying: "Sorry, they don't allow me to do that."

The Cambridge family on Canada trip
© Getty Images

Flying together

This may come as a surprise but royals technically should not take the same flights to protect royal lineage. Nonetheless, direct heirs have flown together many times, but they must first seek permission from the Queen.

Prince William and Prince George traveled together on their royal tours to Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Poland and Germany.

Queen Elizabeth selfie
© Getty Images

No selfies

If you ever have the honor of meeting one of the royals, don't expect them to pose for a selfie. Generally royals will politely decline taking a selfie, and Prince Harry once even admitted he "hates selfies."

The Queen has also previously revealed that she finds it "disconcerting and strange" when people try taking selfies with her. We can see why. 

Kate Middleton sitting down
© Getty Images

Sitting like a royal 

Kate nails it with her sitting posture. Because legs and knees have to be kept together, it’s generally not accepted for female royals to sit with their legs crossed at the knee. For this, Kate’s go-to position has been dubbed “the Duchess slant” where she keeps her legs and knees tightly together and slightly slanted to one side.

Royals rank
© Getty Images

Arriving in order of rank

When it comes to formal events such as Easter or weddings, the royal family typically arrives in order of rank, with the most senior arriving last. This means, the Queen is the last to arrive with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall preceding.

Kate Middleton wears hosiery
© Getty Images

Hosiery is a must-do

Although it’s not a strict rule, it is said the Queen prefers royal ladies to wear hosiery during formal events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Queen's approval on marriage

As outlined in the Royal Marriages Act of 1772, senior royals require an official stamp of approval from the monarch for any potential bride or groom. Prince Harry had to get approval from his grandmother ahead of proposing to Meghan Markle. "Prince Harry is one of the first six people in line to the throne, so he does need the Queen's permission to marry," said Carolyn Harris, a royal historian and author of Raising Royalty: 1,000 Years of Royal Parenting.

Queen Elizabeth Christmas
© Getty Images

Christmas time

Couples who are engaged or married are invited to spend Christmas at the Queen's country home. Every year, the monarch hosts an intimate meal for her closest family members at her country home in Sandringham. In the days leading up to the holidays, the she hosts a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace where more members of the royal family join. 

Kate Middleton sips tea
© Getty Images

Holding a teacup 

Rarely will you see a royal sip tea in front of the public, but when they do, the correct etiquette is to hold the top of the cup handle with the thumb and index finger and only sip from the same spot to avoid multiple lipstick stains. Oh, and don't forget to keep your pinky in!

Queen Elizabeth mourning father
© Getty Images

All-black outfit for traveling abroad 

It's royal protocol for members of the family to pack an all-black outfit in the case of a family member's death. Queen Elizabeth is pictured above returning from a trip to Kenya after her father, King George VI passed away. Being she didn't have a mourning outfit with her, she wasn't allowed to be photographed until an appropriate outfit had been brought to her. 

Kate Middleton doing a curtsey
© Getty Images

Bowing and Curtesying 

When greeting the Queen, men are required to bow while women will curtsey. A subtle bow or curtsey will do!

Queen Elizabeth and Theresa May
© Getty Images

No political stand

According to the law, the Queen is entitled to vote. However, According to the UK parliament website: "Although not prohibited by law, it is considered unconstitutional for the monarch to vote in an election." On the royal family’s official site it explains that As Head of State, Her Majesty is to "remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters, unable to vote or stand for election."

