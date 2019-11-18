View 6 pics | Royals

...
National Princess Day: Leonor, Estelle, more Princesses who will one day become Queens
National Princess Day
National Princess Day

In honor of National Princess Day (November 18), we’re taking a look at the young women who will one day ascend their country’s thrones and become Queens. Currently, there are only two reigning female sovereigns, Queen Elizabeth and Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II. However, thanks to Princess Estelle, Princess Leonor, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Elisabeth, and Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future of the monarchy is female. Scroll below to see which Princesses will one day rule…

Princess Estelle
© HRH Crown Princess Victoria, The Royal Court of Sweden

Princess Estelle

Princess Estelle of Sweden

The daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden born in 2012. Victoria has previously opened up about her firstborn saying Estelle is “very curious about people," adding, "She is very social and brave.”

Princess Elisabeth
© Michel Gronemberger, Royal Palace, Brussels

Princess Elisabeth

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's daughter was born in 2001. Elisabeth, who currently studies at the United World College of Atlantic (UWC) in Wales, enjoys skiing, tennis, sailing, scuba diving, and cooking.

Princess Catharina-Amalia
© WireImage

Princess Catharina-Amalia

Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands

Amalia is the oldest of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's daughters—born in 2003. During the royal family’s annual photo session in 2019, one photographer remarked that Amalia might be taller than her father next year, to which Willem-Alexander joked: "I will wear high heels!" The King also noted that his heir is “perfect for her next role.”

Princess Ingrid Alexandra
© Getty Images

Princess Ingrid Alexandra

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway

The daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit born in 2004. The Norwegian Princess counts King Felipe VI of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, aunt Princess Märtha Louise, and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark as four of her godparents.

Princess Leonor
© Getty Images

Princess Leonor

Princess Leonor of Spain

The eldest child of King Felipe and Queen Letizia—born in 2005. In 2018, Leonor was presented with Spain’s highest honor, the Order of the Golden Fleece. At the time, Felipe told his heir, “Your family will always be at your side, especially your mother and [sister] Sofía, who will be with you, supporting you, as will your grandparents and of course, myself.”

