There are many rules royals have to follow in their everyday lives like a) they can’t take selfies even if a loyal royal fan spots them on the street and b) you can’t sign autographs. But did you know that royals also have to keep their PDA to a minimum while attending royal engagements?

Although it’s a royal rule, the couples still occasionally sneak in an embrace, some hand holding and yes, even a kiss or two! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t shy away from showing their emotions in public, but Prince William and Kate Middleton are usually more limited with their affections during their outings.

However, there have been moments when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can’t hold back and share a tender moment despite all the cameras. Keep scrolling to see every time the royal couple has showed their love!