...
PDA alert: Kate Middleton and Prince William's cutest PDA moments

There are many rules royals have to follow in their everyday lives like a) they can’t take selfies even if a loyal royal fan spots them on the street and b) you can’t sign autographs. But did you know that royals also have to keep their PDA to a minimum while attending royal engagements?

Although it’s a royal rule, the couples still occasionally sneak in an embrace, some hand holding and yes, even a kiss or two! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t shy away from showing their emotions in public, but Prince William and Kate Middleton are usually more limited with their affections during their outings. 

However, there have been moments when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can’t hold back and share a tender moment despite all the cameras. Keep scrolling to see every time the royal couple has showed their love!

 

Sealed with a Kiss

It was the kiss heard ‘round the world when Kate and William became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after their fairytale wedding. The couple shared a sweet kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after saying their “I dos.”

Main Stage

During the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated as Great Britain’s cyclists triumphed with a gold medal

Newlyweds

Prince William and Kate Middleton walked hand in hand from Buckingham Palace one day after their wedding. The two were waiting for their helicopter to head to a secret destination for their honeymoon.

Celebratory Kiss

The two celebrated Prince William’s polo match win at the Santa Barbara Racquet and Polo Club in Santa Barbara, California with a peck on the cheek.

Soft Touch

While attending the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on March in Hounslow, England, Prince William softly placed his hand on Kate’s back.

On the Job

During the welcome ceremony on day one of their royal tour of Canada, Kate laid a gentle hand on her husband’s knee as he spoke to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Vacation Fun

The two went on a family ski trip to the French Alps and took adorable family photos, including this gem of a picture featuring the royal couple taking part in a light snowball fight.

Wimbledon

While attending a Wimbledon match, Kate took a second to lovingly wipe some dirt off her husband’s cheek.

Abroad

The couple enjoyed an embrace after taking part in a dragon boat race at Dalvay-by-the-sea on day 5 of the Royal Couple's North American Tour.

He’s got her back

Prince William held Kate Middleton’s back during Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in St. George's Chapel.

College Days

Before they were married, Kate Middleton would always attend Prince William’s sporting events. Here, she kisses him after playing the Field Game in an old boys match at Eton College.

New Baby

The two departed the Lindo Wing walking hand in hand with their newborn son Prince Louis

