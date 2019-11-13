View 18 pics | Royals

18 Photos of the world's most stunning royal homes

18 Photos of the world's most stunning royal homes
18 Photos of the world’s most stunning royal homes

Inside royals' homes and palaces

Whether you’re a major fan of the royals, a creator behind their fan social media accounts or are solely curious as to how they live, it’s always fascinating to see what it’s like inside royal families’ homes. It’s not often we get to peek inside their luxe villas or fairytale-like palaces, but from time to time royal watchers get inside access or at least a small glimpse thanks to official portraits or VIPs who are welcome into their homes. 

From Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s estate at Buckingham Palace to Spanish royals King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s pavilion and more, scroll through to see some of the most stunning royal homes.

 

The King of Morocco’s Palace

During their royal tour of Africa, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to a private meeting with King Mohammed VI of Morocco. Photos of their meeting show lavish red sofas and luxe gold curtains. 

 

Amalienborg Palace in Denmark

​Prince Harry paid a visit to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s home at Amalienborg Palace and royal fans were captivated by the sky-high ceilings, art and gilded details.

At home with the Spansh Royals

In honor of Queen Letizia’s 40th birthday, the royal family released a set of photographs taken inside their regal home. King Felipe, Letizia and their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía live at the Prince’s Pavilion which is located on the outskirts of Madrid in the El Pardo complex. 

Prince’s Pavilion in Spain 

The family-of-four posed for more lovely photos in the royal gardens decorated with modern outdoor furniture and even a swing set for the princesses.

Buckingham Palace 

During the summer months when Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip spend their time in Balmoral in Scotland, Buckingham Palace is open to the public. This photo features the ballroom, which has been set so that visitors can experience a royal state banquet. 

Balmoral Castle ​

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip spend their summers at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. For two months, they escape to what the Queen has referred to as “a paradise in the HIghlands.” This photo shows a smiling Queen and Prince Philip in Balmoral’s drawing room in 1977.  

Highgrove​ House 

The late Princess Diana is pictured with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry at what is currently Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s country family residence, the Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. The vast gardens are open to the public and welcome more than 30,000 visitors a year. 

Mother and son time

Princess Diana entertains little Prince William with a jigsaw puzzle at home in Kensington Palace.

Diana in Kensington Palace

Princess Dee and her lady-in-waiting Anne Beckwith-Smith sit on the dusty rose-colored sofa from her Sitting Room at Kensington Palace. The room evokes an at-home, cozy feel. 

The Little House​

For her 6th birthday, the Queen was gifted a lovely Wendy House, which is two-thirds the size of a standard house. The life-size home included a kitchen, a living room, a bedroom, and a bathroom along with hot and cold running water and electricity. How’s that for a royal gift!

Villa Eikenhorst in the Netherlands 

Villa Eikenhorst in the Netherlands is home to King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The mansion is located in the area of Wassenaar in the Hague and is the private residence for the King and Queen and their three daughters. In October 2016, Kate Middleton visited the Netherlands for her first solo trip abroad and was welcomed to the Villa by the Dutch King. The ground floor features the reception area. 

Villa Eikenhorst 

In 2017, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their home, Villa Eikenhorst. The spacious room features a homely vibe with family photographs and cozy accents. 

Obamas at Kensington Palace ​

William and Kate stepped out to welcome former U.S. President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, upon their arrival at Kensington Palace. This snap shows a rare glimpse of the palace’s entrance which is usually protected from view. 

Kensington Palace​

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent months renovating their London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, and in 2016 fans finally got a glimpse of the inside when the Obamas paid them an official visit. Here, the former U.S. President and his wife  are seen chatting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry in their drawing room. 

​The Obamas meet Prince George

During their visit, the Obamas had a chance to meet Prince George.  At the time, a Kensington Palace spokesmen said, "Prince George stayed up to meet The President and First Lady when they arrived at Kensington Palace. He was able to show The President and First lady a rocking horse – given to George when he was born – and a stuffed toy – given to George when Princess Charlotte was born – that had been previously given to him by President and Mrs Obama."

Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth’s royal residence, Buckingham Palace, is where she spends most of the year. Every Christmas, she has poses in different rooms during her annual message giving royal watchers a glimpse of her home. From left to right, Her Majesty appears in the Regency Room,  the 1844 room, the Music room and the Century room. 

Palace Chapel 

During her confirmation, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway posed at the Palace Chapel in Oslo with her godparents, King Felipe of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Märtha Louise, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, and King Harald and Marit Tjessem. 

Sandringham House

Sandringham House is located in the Queen’s private Sandringham Estate and is located just a few hours from Buckingham Palace in London. In his book Sandringham, Prince Philip wrote, “It’s a place to host informal visits and entertain friends.” 

