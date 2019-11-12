View 11 pics | Royals

Grace Kelly was born 90 years ago: The Monaco Princess' life in photos

...
Grace Kelly was born 90 years ago: The Monaco Princess' life in photos
You're reading

Grace Kelly was born 90 years ago: The Monaco Princess' life in photos

1/11
Jennifer Lopez and Emme share adorable mother-daughter moment
Next

Jennifer Lopez and Emme share adorable mother-daughter moment
Grace Kelly 90th birthday
© Getty Images

Grace Kelly 90th birthday

The future Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, was born 90 years ago on November 12, 1929. The actress was the daughter of Olympic sculler Jack Kelly and his wife Margaret Katherine Kelly. Before becoming a Princess, Grace was Hollywood royalty starring in several classic films like Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, High Society and The Country Girl. Perhaps her biggest role came in 1956, when the actress married Prince Rainier III of Monaco. Over the course of their marriage, the royal couple welcomed three children together—Princess Caroline, Prince Albert, and Princess Stephanie. In 2019, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi paid tribute to her late paternal grandmother writing, "My Grandmother was a talented actress and beautiful human being inside and out."

 

In honor of Princess Grace’s birthday, we’re taking a look back at the Oscar winner’s life in photos. Scroll down to see pictures of Grace throughout the years.

Grace Kelly
© Getty Images

Grace Kelly

The Hollywood star won her first and only Academy Award in 1955 for her role in the 1954 film The Country Girl.

Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly
© Getty Images

Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly

Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly got married at the Monaco Cathedral in 1956. The Princess' stunning wedding dress, designed by Helen Rose, was a gift to the actress from MGM Studios.

 

Grace’s sister Lizanne Kelly LeVine revealed in her book Grace Kelly: Hollywood Dream Girl that the Monaco Prince “fit into [their] family beautifully.”

Grace Kelly photos
© Getty Images

Grace Kelly photos

Rainier was able to get to know the blonde beauty and her family better by spending time at her Pennsylvania childhood home. One of the actress’ friends, who also served as a bridesmaid at the royal wedding, Judith Balaban Quine previously noted that Grace and the Prince were “wildly in love” and “adorable together.” The couple announced their engagement in 1956.

Grace Kelly
© Getty Images

Grace Kelly

Grace shared the screen with Frank Sinatra in 1956's High Society. The Princess' son Prince Albert revealed that the famous My Way singer would come to Monaco to party. “I remember different parties and luncheons in the summer, where we'd have Frank Sinatra, Kirk Douglas, Gregory Peck come by,” Albert said in a 60 Minutes special.

Grace Kelly
© Getty Images

Grace Kelly

Among her movie credits was the 1955 film To Catch a Thief, which was directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Grace starred opposite of Cary Grant. The movie was filmed in the French Riviera, where the actress met her future husband Prince Rainier.

prince ranier and grace kelly family
© Getty Images

prince ranier and grace kelly family

The Monaco royal couple went on to welcome three children together: Princess Caroline, Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie.

Grace Kelly life in photos
© Getty Images

Grace Kelly life in photos

Grace (pictured with husband Prince Rainier III and their children Albert and Caroline in Palm Springs) grew up in Philadelphia. Later on in life, the former actress would take her children to her childhood home. “I think that’s why she wanted to show us at an early age what this house meant to her,” Albert said in 2018. “I remember rolling on this carpet, playing with my sisters and cousins at five or six years old. I really remember one of the visits when I was six and my mom was like ‘you’re staying in this room’ and it was one of the first times I wasn’t with my sister Caroline. I was a big boy. It seemed so comfortable, but it seemed like it was too big of a space for just me.”

Grace Kelly wedding Princess Caroline
© WireImage

Grace Kelly wedding Princess Caroline

The royal mom of three, looking like a ray of sunshine, and Prince Rainier attended their oldest daughter Princess Caroline's wedding to Philippe Junot in 1978.

Princess Grace of Monaco
© Getty Images

Princess Grace of Monaco

Princess Grace was tragically killed in 1982 following a car accident with her daughter Princess Stephanie. Prince Albert admitted in 2017 that it took his younger sister, then-17-years-old, “a number of years” to come to terms with losing their mom. “The pain and being in that car with our mother and not being able to pull her out,” he said. “It’s a traumatic experience and it would be for anybody.” Prince Rainier was also “deeply affected” by Princess Grace’s death. Albert said, “He wasn’t quite the same man as he was before the accident.”

 

Grace Kelly family photos
© Getty Images

Grace Kelly family photos

Discussing his late mother's legacy in 2018, Albert said, “I think it’s her beauty, her charm, generosity," adding, "Her mind and her heart. She touched so many people’s lives in so many ways.”

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries