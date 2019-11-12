View 12 pics | Royals

What royal protocol? Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton's most daring looks

The Duchess of Cambridge at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards

There are some unwritten royal regulations for royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who need to consider every detail about how they dress for official occasions, from the colors they wear to the shades of their nail polish. But from time-to-time, both Duchesses stretch the rules of royal fashion by choosing outfits with innovative details and bold statements for major impact.

While the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex don’t necessarily share the same sense of style, they’ve both learned how to balance being on trend with looking proper and throwing in a bit of sensuality at the same time! 

Keep scrolling to see some of the most daring trends worn by Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate. 

One-shoulder gown: Kate in Alexander McQueen

If there’s ever a time to bare a shoulder, it's on the red carpet, and the Duchess of Cambridge knows it. She looked glamorous at the 2019 British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall, in a gorgeous white Alexander McQueen look that made her look like a movie star.

Meghan Markle pregnant one shoulder black gown

One-shoulder gown: Meghan in Givenchy

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was divine on stage during The 2018 Fashion Awards in London. Then pregnant with baby Archie, she wore this beautiful custom-made Givenchy gown that allowed her to show more skin than usual.

Kate Middleton, sexy in lace

Back details: Kate in Jenny Packham

Kate Middleton dared to wear a more-plunging neckline and show off her toned back in a fantastic turquoise Jenny Packham dress, which ensured she looked great both coming and going!

Meghan Markle green halter dress

Back details: Meghan Markle in Antonio Berardi

A halter dress is one of the most flattering looks there is, and Meghan rocked it out in an olive green Antonio Berardi look at the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony of 2018 in Australia. The dress had an open back which was a surprisingly sexy choice for the Duchess of Sussex.

kate middleton gucci minidress

Minidress: Duchess Kate in Gucci

The Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her most surprising to the Victoria & Albert Museum in London back in 2017. The royal stepped out in a tweed black and white minidress by Gucci that had red details to match her purse.

Meghan Markle tuxedo mini dress

Minidress: Duchess Meghan in Judith & Charles

The Duchess of Sussex stunned in a black tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles, showing off her toned legs in the sexy outfit. The Los Angeles native looked ready for her close-up on her night out with Prince Harry to check out Hamilton

Kate Middleton wearing tweed Erdem

Off-the-shoulder tweed: Duchess Meghan in Erdem

While the fabric is traditional, Kate took the rebellious route when she chose this gorgeous tweed tuxedo dress by Canadian designer Erdem which featured a low off-the-shoulder neckline.

Meghan Markle in off the shoulder tweed

Off-the-shoulder tweed: Duchess Meghan in Theory

Meghan and Kate are making this a royal trend! Meghan also showed off her collarbone in off-the-shoulder tweed, this time by Theory, for an official visit to Cardiff Castle. We can tell husband Prince Harry loves the look!

Kate Middleton in Self Portrait white dress

Thigh split: Duchess Kate in Self Portrait

Kate seems to have taken a page from Angelina Jolie's book with this gown by Self Portrait. The high neck and long sleeves are more conservative, but the thigh-high split shows off a peek of leg. 

Meghan Markle striped dress Australia

Thigh split: Duchess Meghan in Reformation

Formal royal trips abroad are never vacations, even when the destination is a picturesque place like Fraser Island, Australia. The Duchess of Sussex wore the casual Pineapple dress by Reformation ($218), a striped linen look with a high thigh split. 

Meghan Markle pink off the shoulder at Trooping the Colour

Portrait neckline: Duchess Meghan in Carolina Herrera

Meghan Markle is an expert at balancing her personal style with the demands of her royal role. The blush pink dress Carolina Herrera dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline that she wore to Trooping the Colour proves it.

Kate Middleton in green Jenny Packham

Portrait neckline: Duchess Kate in Jenny Packham

The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't often wear low-cut dresses, but this deep green Jenny Packham gown  with a portrait neckline gave the royal a chance to show off her more sensual side while staying classic. 

