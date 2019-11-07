View 7 pics | Royals

See inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home at Kensington Palace

See inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home at Kensington Palace
See inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home at Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace

When Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t attending to their royal engagements, the couple spend their time in their lovely home in Kensington Palace. Located in London, the four-story apartment is home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children—Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Although the royal family keep their personal life private, over the years fans have gotten a glimpse of their home, whether they’re hosting functions or welcoming Presidents. Keep scrolling to see inside the Cambridge’s home!

Apartment 1A

The couple live in Apartment 1A and many might think the word apartment means small spaces, but it’s actually quite big. The four-story apartment features twenty rooms and plenty of space to entertain guests. There are five reception room, dressing rooms, staff quarters and of course, night and day nurseries for their children.

Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama
Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama

Traditional Decor

In 2016, the Duke and duchess of Cambridge welcomed former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama and gave the world a glimpse into their home. Many of the pictures taken were in the drawing room where the families enjoyed conversation together. The plush sofas were decorated with floral pillows and there was plenty of light in the room with matching lamps lining the space. In this photo, you can see that the Cambridges are also fans of plants.

Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace

Personal Touches

Besides the sofas, accent chairs and lighting, the room boasts different pieces of art work that make the space feel cozy.

Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace

Rooms with a View

The drawing room features wide windows that are lined with lush floor-length curtains. Open them and you’ll have a view of Hyde Park. In this iconic photo, a baby Prince George is playing by the windows as he rides the wooden rocking horse that was gifted to him by former President Barack Obama.

Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace

The Gardens

The Kensington Palace grounds feature beautiful gardens that have been transformed into a memorial for Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana. In 2017, the trio were photographed walking the White Gardens, marking the 20th anniversary of her death.

Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace

Royal Hosts

In October, the royal couple opened their home again to host BBC Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019. Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted the teen heroes in one of the main rooms that feature patterned rugs and royal paintings.

Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace

Party Favors

Inside the event, the guests were treated to a royal spread of foods. You can see that Kate and William prefer bright and traditional colors in their home.

