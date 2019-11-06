View 8 pics | Royals

Archie Harrison is 6 months old: What we know about Meghan and Harry's baby boy

Archie Harrison is 6 months old: What we know about Meghan and Harry's baby boy
Archie Harrison is 6 months old: What we know about Meghan and Harry's baby boy

Happy half-birthday Archie!

Archie Harrison is officially six months old. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son on May 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child was born at Portland Hospital in London. Two days later, the couple introduced their baby boy to the world at Windsor Castle. Meghan and Harry proudly showed off their son, while Archie slept soundly in his father’s arms. In the six months since he was born, Archie has racked up frequent flyer miles traveling to Ibiza with his parents for Meghan’s 38th birthday and to the South of France for a holiday at Elton John’s home in Nice. Shortly after his private christening at Windsor Castle, Archie attended his first polo match with his Cambridge cousins—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Princess Louis. At nearly five-months, Archie embarked on his first royal tour visiting Africa, where he undertook his first royal engagement meeting anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu. In honor of the royal baby’s half-birthday, we are taking a look at everything we know about Meghan and Harry’s bundle of joy…

1. He’s an old soul

During Archie’s first royal tour in Africa, Meghan revealed that her son is an “old soul.”

2. He’s a little flirt

While meeting with human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka, in Cape Town, the Duchess of Sussex said Archie “likes to flirt.”

3. He is a ginger like his dad

The former American actress confirmed at the WellChild Awards in October 2019 that Archie is a ginger like Prince Harry. Meghan revealed that her son “definitely” has red hair. “You can see it in his eyebrows,” she said.

4. He has a sweet nickname

The Duchess of Sussex was overheard calling Archie “bubba” during their royal tour of Africa. Meghan also referred to her baby boy as her “little pumpkin” on Halloween.

5. He found his voice in Africa

During the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry said that his son was “making more noise” than ever before during his family’s royal tour of Africa. “He clearly loves Africa as well because he’s been happy looking out the window,” the Duke said. “[Archie] found his voice here. He was bouncing up and down and making more noise than he’s ever made before.”

6. He’s already met celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia met Archie during the American couple’s trip to the UK. Ellen revealed that she “fed” and “held” the royal baby. Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams reportedly met Archie when he was only a few weeks old.

7. He's already making baby friends

Meghan took Archie to his “first [playgroup] class” in October. According to the Duchess, “It was a lot of fun. He loved it." 

