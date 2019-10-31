View 9 pics | Royals

The best Halloween costumes royals have worn throughout the years

The best Halloween costumes royals have worn throughout the years
The best Halloween costumes royals have worn throughout the years

Princess Diana
Princess Diana

Halloween is here, which means celebrities are showing off their best costumes. From Demi Lovato dressing up as Marie Antoinette to A-listers remembering Selena Quintanilla with one of her many iconic outfits, it’s the time to dress up! 

But it’s not all about celebrities—royals also love to dress up in costumes. To celebrate the spooky holiday, we’re looking back at some of the best costumes royals have worn throughout the years. A baby Prince Harry dressing up for his kindergarten play to Kate Middleton donning a sparkly costume before she became the Duchess of Cambridge.

Enjoy!

 

Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Prince Charles and the late Princess dressed for the occasion during their official royal visit to Canada. He wore a dapper suit, while Diana wore a traditional blush-colored Klondike dress.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry

Prince Harry

A young Prince Harry dressed up for his uncle’s wedding where he served as a pageboy along with his cousins Eleanor And Alexander Fellowes.

Prince Harry and Prince William
Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince Harry and Prince William

The two brothers dressed in military informs while playing with their mom Princess Diana in a playhouse in their home.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

In 2008, Kate Middleton stepped out for a Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco event in London wearing a green sequin top and yellow mini shorts.

Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice donned a cat costume for the UNICEF UK Halloween Ball in 2016.

Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice

Two years later, she dressed up as a unicorn while attending a party. For the costume, she wore a lilac-colored wig and of course, a unicorn horn.

 

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

The royal couple followed in Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s footsteps and dressed up in Klondike costumes for their visit to Fort Edmonton, Canada.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The two sisters arrived with their mother Sarah Ferguson at "Santa's Starry Night" show at the Drury Lane Theatre dressed as ballerinas.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth

In 1943, Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret dressed up for a production of Aladdin held at Windsor Castle.

