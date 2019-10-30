View 9 pics | Royals

Nine times Talita von Fürstenberg was a style icon like her grandmother Diane

Princess Talita Von Furstenberg
Talita von Fürstenberg is royalty in every sense of the word. Not only is she a real life princess as the daughter of Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg of the royal House of Fürstenberg, but she is also fashion royalty as the granddaughter of the well-loved and iconic designer Diane von Fürstenberg

Just like her grandmother, she rocks a chic and timeless aesthetic that is filled with florals and soft palettes (hello, forever Spring time fashion). Earlier this year, the royal beauty launched her own line for DVF aptly titled TVF, which is aimed at fashionistas around Talita’s age. Below we’ve gathered some of Princess Talita’s most timeless looks.

 

Floral chic

Simple and flowly, this royal really knows how to pull off this effortless wooded look while serving the best of looks.

Princess Talita Von Furstenberg
Oceanside vibes

This strappy number is something that we want to *add to cart* immediately so we can wear this upcoming Spring season.

Princess Talita Von Furstenberg
Vacation flow

While on vacation with her bff, Princess Olympia of Greece to Japan, Talita and her cousin show that comfort and style go hand-in-hand.

Princess Talita Von Furstenberg
Glam-uped

The two royal cousins are just ready for us to stare down their high-fashion style.

Princess Talita Von Furstenberg
Cozy neutrals

Talita pulls off a cozy, yet leggy look like it’s no one’s business.

Princess Talita Von Furstenberg
Statement sleeves

Long statemnet sleeves and shorter hems? We’re in!

Princess Talita Von Furstenberg
Multicolored patterns

Paired with espadrilles, this multi-patterned maxi dress is the perfect look for all future Spring and Summertime gatherings. 

Princess Talita Von Furstenberg
TVF for DVF

The royal fashionista shows that her designs are something that she could very much be seen wearing as the line follows her style aesthetic.

Princess Talita Von Furstenberg
Relaxed styles

While visiting a vineyard, Talita donned a stunning flowy white midi dress perfect for the day’s activities.

