Princess Leonor's best family photos as she turns 14

...
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s oldest daughter Princess Leonor is turning 14. While her parents have cleared their busy schedules for their firstborn’s special day on October 31, we’ve rounded up some of the best photos of the future Queen of Spain with her mom, dad and younger sister Infanta Sofía throughout the years: from her birth in 2005 to royal engagements with her tight-knit family and sweet (and stylish) sibling moments with Sofía. 

In 2018, Felipe reminded his heir of her support group. During a ceremony in which he presented Leonor with Spain’s highest honor, the Order of the Golden Fleece, the King told his eldest daughter, “Your family will always be at your side, especially your mother and Sofía, who will be with you, supporting you, as will your grandparents and of course, myself.” 

Scroll through to see pictures of the birthday Princess and her family…

 

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía

Sofía gave her sister a warm hug during their visit to Asiegu on October 19.

© Getty Images

Princess Leonor and King Felipe

The heir to the Spanish throne curtsied to her father after receiving the Order of Golden Fleece at the Royal Palace in January 2018.

© Getty Images

Spanish Royal Family

The Spanish royal family was dressed to the nines during King Felipe's official coronation ceremony in June 2014. The Princesses twinned in brocade dresses.

© WireImage

Queen Sofia and Princess Leonor

A then-baby Leonor shared a sweet moment with her paternal grandmother Queen Sofia in 2006 during the family's annual summer holiday in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

© Getty Images

Queen Sofia and Princess Leonor

The young Princess looked eager to learn on her first day at Santa Maria de los Rosales School in 2008.

© Getty Images

King Felipe, Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia

Letizia and Felipe accompanied their firstborn to her first day of nursery school at Cuartel del Pardo in 2007.

© Getty Images

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía

The stylish sisters were all smiles, and sporting similar braided hairstyles, at Leonor's Order of the Fleece ceremony in 2018.

© Getty Images

Princess Leonor and King Felipe

Daddy's little girl! King Felipe tickled daughter Leonor at their home, Zarzuela Palace, in 2012.

© Getty Images

Spanish Royal Family

Queen Sofia carried her adorable granddaughter Princess Leonor during Infanta Sofía's baptism in 2007.

© Getty Images

King Felipe, Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia

Felipe and Letizia proudly posed with their newborn daughter Princess Leonor after leaving Ruber International Hospital in Madrid, where she was born in 2005.

© Getty Images

Spanish Royal Family

Leonor had her family's support as she presided over her first Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony in October 2019.

© Getty Images

Princess Leonor and King Felipe

Proud father King Felipe held his daughter's hand after she confidently delivered a speech at her first Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony in 2019.

© Getty Images

Spanish Royal Family

The royal family looked picture perfect during their summer holiday in Palma de Mallorca in 2019. The family coordinated in blue and white shades for their visit to the Son Marroig museum.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

