Princess Elisabeth stuns in new portraits ahead of milestone birthday

Princess Elisabeth stuns in new portraits ahead of milestone birthday
Princess Elisabeth stuns in new portraits ahead of milestone birthday

© Michel Gronemberger, Royal Palace, Brussels

Future Queen of Belgium, Princess Elisabeth turns 18 on Friday, October 25. Ahead of the milestone birthday, the Belgian palace shared five new official portraits of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s firstborn. The images were taken at the monarch’s home in Brussels, the Castle of Laeken. Elisabeth, who studies at the United World College of Atlantic (UWC) in Wales, looks all grown up in the portraits wearing three different looks. 

For two photos, the Princess was photographed donning a floor-length blue gown by Esmeralda Ammoun. The designer confirmed to HOLA! USA that the stunning design was made for the heir to the Belgian throne. In another, the birthday girl posed alongside her proud father wearing a vibrant red dress. Elisabeth opted for a more casual look, consisting of blue jeans, sneakers and a burgundy jumper, for two other photos in which she was pictured sitting on a desk reviewing a family photo album. 

The future Queen’s birthday will be a festive occasion on Friday featuring a ceremony organized at the Palais Royal in Brussels. According to The Brussels Times, the celebration will be broadcast live. Members of the Belgian royal family will be in attendance, as well as politicians and young people who were born in 2001 like the Princess. 

The Belgian Princess stunned in a gown by Esmeralda Ammoun. The designer told HOLA! USA that the dress was “custom-made” for the Princess.

© Michel Gronemberger, Royal Palace, Brussels

Elisabeth looked all grown up strolling in the palace in her bespoke dress.

© Michel Gronemberger, Royal Palace, Brussels

King Philippe proudly sat next to his heir, while Elisabeth beamed beside her dad in a sweet, yet regal father-daughter snapshot.

© Michel Gronemberger, Royal Palace, Brussels

The Princess posed for a relaxed photo at home reviewing a personal family album filled with vintage photos.

© Michel Gronemberger, Royal Palace, Brussels

The Duchess of Brabant will celebrate her 18th birthday on October 25. Elisabeth’s celebration in Brussels will be broadcast live. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

