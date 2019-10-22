Royal ladies bring the fashion heat to the banquet held for Emperor Naruhito of Japan

View 7 pics | Royals

...
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako

Japan is celebrating a new emperor! On October 22, 2019, Empress Masako made his official ascension to the Chrysanthemum throne in a generational celebration that dates back 2,000 years. In honor of this big day, all the royals from far and wide arrived in Japan for the momentous occasion which declared Japan's 126th emperor.

During the day, the royals had joined Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako for a traditional ascension ceremony. At night, all the royals and special dignitaries that were invited joined the new emperor and his wife for a state banquet dinner to continue the celebrations. We've gathered some of our favorite looks from some of our favorite royal ladies below!

 

The emperor and his wife sit front and center as their guests look on.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI
Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI

Queen Letizia brought the color in her fuchsia gown.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander

Always one to watch, Queen Maxima looked picture perfect in her patterned red gown.

Bhutan royal family
Bhutan royal family

Queen Jetsun Pema and her husbad King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck represented their country to the fullest in their traditional royal dress.

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik
Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik

Crown Princess Mary stunned (as per the usual) in a classic off-the-shoulder gown in a pale purple.

Crown Princess Victoria and her father King Carl XVI Gustaf
Crown Princess Victoria and her father King Carl XVI Gustaf

In contrast to the deep blue dress Crown Princess Victoria wore to the ceremony, she kept it light and airy in this creme colored dress.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

Queen Mathilde knows just how to shine in this shimmery gold gown.

