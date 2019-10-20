Royal wedding alert: Princess Beatrice, Alessandra de Osma and more go glam at fairy tale affair

View Galleries
Inside Ellie Goulding's royal-like castle wedding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and more
We’re starry eyed over Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s fairy tale wedding. The singer-songwriter tied the knot with her art dealer love on...
Ellie Goulding enlisted Meghan and Kate's legendary royal wedding planner and you can too!
Royal weddings are unparalleled extravaganzas. The time-stopping affairs are the affection of every bride’s eye, so it’s no surprise when...
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie fangirling over Celine Dion is everything we didn't know we needed
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s hearts will go on for Celine Dion. The royal sisters flaunted their love for the iconic Canadian singer during her...
Monaco's Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier marry in a royal wedding style unlike any other!
Regal wedding bells chimed once again in Monaco! The charming coastal city-state played host to yet another royal wedding this summer as Princess...
Fire spotted at Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's star-studded wedding
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s wedding was lit. Literally. As the lovebirds said "I do" on Saturday, October 19, a crowd of fans and...