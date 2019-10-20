View 10 pics | Royals

Royal wedding alert: Princess Beatrice, Alessandra de Osma and more go glam at fairy tale affair

Countess Olympia wedding
© Getty Images

Countess Olympia wedding

Jennifer Lawrence wasn't the only one to host a high profile wedding ceremony on Saturday, October 19! Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon of France and Countess Olympia Arco-Zinneberg of Germany tied the knot in a fairy tale royal wedding filled with the usual splendor and star-studded guests that such a union generally brings. From Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's sweet appearance to all the major bride and groom moments - scroll through and step inside this lovely autumn affair!

 

Here comes the bride

Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinnerberg's wedding was held at the historic Cathédrale Saint-Louis-des-Invalides on the Invalides Memorial Complex in Paris, France. The bride recieved a traditional escort into her wedding with her father Count Riprand von Arco-Zinneberg taking her arm. From the moment she stepped onto the scene, her lacey and leafy gown and flowing veil demanded attention.

Countess-Olympia-Arco-Zinneberg-wedding
© Getty Images

Countess-Olympia-Arco-Zinneberg-wedding

Gown glory

The bride melded custom wedding dress with couture uniquess in an Oscar de la Renta gown from the Fall 2019 collection. Crafted from a lovely lace pattern, the ornate and eyecatching design was a stunning choice for the Countess.

Jean-Christophe Napoleon
© Getty Images

Jean-Christophe Napoleon

Here comes the groom

Jean-Christophe Napoleon kept things traditional in his royal suit. He was all smiles outside the church with mom Princess Beatrice de Bourbon Siciles.

royal wedding flower girls
© Getty Images

royal wedding flower girls

Bridesmaids

Olympia had the most adorable party of five bridesmaids. The little ones wore matching white dresses with aqua satin sashes (sound familiar?) and elegant flower crowns.

Prince Christian de Hanover and his wife Princess Alessandra de Osma wedding
© Getty Images

Prince Christian de Hanover and his wife Princess Alessandra de Osma wedding

Bring on the royal guests...

Fellow newlyweds Prince Christian de Hanover and his wife Princess Alessandra de Osma attended the ceremony. Alessandra looked lovely in a floral frock.

Princess Olympia wedding
© Getty Images

Princess Olympia wedding

Daddy-daughter date

Princess Olympia of Greece joined her father Prince Paul at the wedding. The 23-year-old royal struck a stylish pop of color to her ensemble with the most incredible pair of pink lightning bolt heels by Prada.

Princess Beatrice fiance
© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice fiance

Engaged and enamored

Soon-to-be wed Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked very much in love as they attended the affair. The British royal was stunning in a floral silk-satin tea dress with a Peter Pan collar by The Vampire's Wife. She paired The LA Dress with a pale blue Topshop trench coat, black Carvela Lulu heels and a peach satin boater hat by Julian Garner. 

Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinnerberg's wedding
© Getty Images

Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinnerberg's wedding

A union for the history books

Jean-Christophe and Countess Olympia's union was a historic one. The 33-year-old equity manager is the great-great-great nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte, while the 31-year-old is the great-great-great niece of Napoleon's wife Archduchess Marie-Louise of Austria. Their marriage has united the former Imperial House of France and the House of Hapsburg once again!

royal wedding kiss
© Getty Images

royal wedding kiss

Sealed with a kiss

What's a royal wedding without a top of the stairs smooch? The newlyweds proclaimed their love for each other as they left the Saint-Louis-des-Invalides Cathedral at the Invalides Memorial Complex.

Countess Olympia and Prince Jean wedding photos
© Getty Images

Countess Olympia and Prince Jean wedding photos

Just married!

The lovebirds hopped a sweet ride home from the wedding: a red vintage DS Citroen. Though a few rain showers fell, skies quickly cleared and they were able to roll the top down as they drove off into the exciting next chapter of their lives.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

