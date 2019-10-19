Princess Leonor delivers speech on ‘very important day’ of her life

View Galleries
-
Queen Letizia and King Felipe are on parent duty dropping Leonor and Sofia off at school
-
The 'personal' gift the Spanish princesses gave their grandfather at the hospital
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía did not show up empty-handed when they visited their grandfather, King Juan Carlos, at the hospital on Wednesday,...
-
Queen Letizia and daughters cover King Felipe in kisses as they kick off Mallorca vacation
-
Queen Letizia and King Felipe sent Rafael Nadal a special message after US Open win
After winning his 19th Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday, Rafael Nadal received a special a message of congratulations from some royal fans,...
-
Queen Letizia and King Felipe visit King Juan Carlos at the hospital
Former King Juan Carlos received two special visitors at the hospital: son King Felipe and daughter-in-law Queen Letizia. The monarchs visited Queen...