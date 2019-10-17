View 8 pics | Royals

Queen Maxima is a fashion queen on her state visit to India - see all the looks!

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is known for her extraordinary style and go-to pops of bright colors — making her a fan style favorite. Whether at a state dinner, taking an official family portrait or on a trip, our favorite Dutch queen is definitely one to watch.

While on a royal trip to India with her husband and lovely bearded fellow, King Willem-Alexander, Maxima made sure to up her style game by wearing some classic dress shapes mixed with her signature style stamp of bright colors (colors that complimented the vibrant country they were visiting). We’ve gathered some of her top looks from her trip to the beautiful country of India.

 

Sunsets and neutrals ​

While visiting the Tomb of Safdarjung, Queen Maxima paired a signature wide-brimmed hat with a long sleeved knee length dress and nude heels.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands
© Getty Images

Pale blues and statement pieces

Maxima stunned in this pale blue midi dress which she paired with statement heart-shaped pendant necklace while visiting Chapratie Shivaji Museum. King Willem looked dapper as well!

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands
© Getty Images

Relaxed blues and classic cutouts

Our Dutch Queen went a little more relaxed look when she visited the Tini Miracles. She paired a simple, yet comfy, blue midi dress with strappy heels.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands
© Getty Images

Gateway to fashion

While the royal couple was visiting the Gateway of India (which had the Dutch Colours projected on it), Maxima wore a floral patterned dress with statement sleeves.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands
© Getty Images

Green goddess

For their dinner with the Chief Minister of the State Kerala at Restaurant The Rice Boat in Taj Malabar, Maxima went for a pale green one shoulder patterned dress which she coordinated with a bright emerald green clutch. 

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands
© Getty Images

Lace dream

On their visit to the Barapullah Drain, she wore a lace midi dress with a fascinator of the same color and fabric.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands
© Getty Images

Glowing gown

For the official state banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Presidential Palace, Queen Maxima wore a stunning pink one shoulder patterned gown with a dramatic draping effect. 

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander
© Getty Images

Old favorites​

While visiting the Mattancherry Palace, our style Queen pulled a classic piece we’ve seen her in before. She went for the multi-toned dress that she wore for the royal family’s official summer portrait.

