Queen Maxima is a fashion queen on her state visit to India - see all the looks!

Queen Maxima shines as one of fashion's royal trendsetting Queens
Queen Maxima takes style cue from Meghan Markle at Prince's Day
Queen Maxima was dressed to impress at Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day) 2019. The mom of three, 48, turned heads stepping out on Tuesday, September 17,...
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander attend Princess Christina's colorful funeral service
The Dutch royal family gathered on Thursday, August 22, to say their final goodbyes to Princess Christina of The Netherlands. Queen Maxima joined her...
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander mourn death of Dutch Princess
The Dutch royal family is mourning the loss of Princess Christina. The royal, who suffered from bone cancer for several years, passed away on Friday,...
Queen Maxima and family pose for stunning photos at new home