Dancers acting as gamblers battled it out in a choreographed clash during one of the night's performances. \"Great Art of gaming and thrills in a mythical and outstanding setting are the signature of Casino de Monte- Carlo\", Pascal Camia, Executive Vice President of Gaming Operations at Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, said in a statement. \"The strategy of our CEO, Jean-Luc Biamonti, which notably focuses on the consolidation of the gaming position at the heart of the Group’s strategy starts to pay off: our exclusive events, like this Secret Games evening, have become not to be missed events for high-end clientele from all over the world, delighted to experience gaming in the pure Monte-Carlo style: festive, surprising and stirring up unforgettable emotions.\"