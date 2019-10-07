View 12 pics | Royals

Inside Princess Caroline's Glam Casino Night with Princess Stephanie's kids

Inside Princess Caroline's Glam Casino Night with Princess Stephanie's kids
Inside Princess Caroline's Glam Casino Night with Princess Stephanie's kids

Inside Princess Caroline's Glam Casino Night with Princess Stephanie's kids
Inside Princess Caroline's Glam Casino Night with Princess Stephanie's kids
© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

The Monaco royal family was out in full force on Saturday, October 5. Prince Albert and Princess Caroline attended the “Secret Games” night at the grand Casino de Monte-Carlo. Grace Kelly’s son and oldest daughter were joined by their two of their sister Princess Stephanie’s children, Camille Gottlieb, and Louis Ducruet, who attended with his new bride Marie Chevallier. The royals were dressed to impress for the glamorous "speakeasy" event. The "Secret Games" evening combined luxury gaming with the style and impudence of the roaring ‘20s in a fully immersive way. The event at the famed Casino de Monte-Carlo featured jazz, dance, burlesque and comedy performances. Guests of the evening were welcomed by an enigmatic door that opened with a secret password that only they knew. Attendees then walked through the casino corridors, where they saw ultra-realistic sketches inspired by the Prohibition, before taking the Eiffel lift to a "Secret Room" for a photocall and a cocktail prior to entering the casino Salons Privés, which was transformed into a clandestine club.

 

Scroll for more photos from the glam royal night out!

© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

Charlotte Casiraghi's mother stunned at the party wearing a feather fringed number from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2014 Haute Couture collection that was designed by her late friend Karl Lagerfeld. Princess Caroline was presented with a boquet of flowers at the soirée.  

 

© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

Although wife Princess Charlene did not attend the spectacular affair, Prince Albert of Monaco brought his older sister Caroline as his date to the party. The brother-sister duo posed for photos together at the casino night.

© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

Casino de Monte-Carlo hand-picked 120 "privileged" guests from 24 countries to attend the evening of "mystifying atmosphere of the clandestine cabarets and clubs of the Prohibition." Party goers enjoyed music performed by a jazz band as well as dinner orchestrated by Thierry Saez Manzanares, Executive Chef at Casino de Monte-Carlo.

© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

Dancers acting as gamblers battled it out in a choreographed clash during one of the night's performances. "Great Art of gaming and thrills in a mythical and outstanding setting are the signature of Casino de Monte- Carlo", Pascal Camia, Executive Vice President of Gaming Operations at Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, said in a statement. "The strategy of our CEO, Jean-Luc Biamonti, which notably focuses on the consolidation of the gaming position at the heart of the Group’s strategy starts to pay off: our exclusive events, like this Secret Games evening, have become not to be missed events for high-end clientele from all over the world, delighted to experience gaming in the pure Monte-Carlo style: festive, surprising and stirring up unforgettable emotions."
© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

Princess Grace's look-alike granddaughter turned heads in an off-the-shoulder powder pink gown that featured a feathered neckline. Camille evoked memories of grandmother Grace Kelly with her classic Old Hollywood hairstyle.

© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

American singer Caroline Vreeland, dressed in a white gown by Nervi, performed at the event for the Monaco royal family. On social media, she penned: "This weekend’s performance in Monaco for the Secret Games event at @casinosmontecarlo in honor of the royal family was unlike any other."

© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

It was date night for newlyweds Louis and Marie. The scallop lace detailing on Marie's dress complemented her husband's sharp tux. The college sweethearts said "I do" back in July

© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

The evening's games theme could be seen in the table decor, which featured a playing card. The tables were set with gold silverware and gold trimmed plates. 

© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

Caroline Vreeland made her way down a set of stairs on stage for her performance.

© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

Princess Stephanie's son and youngest daughter posed for a photo with Marie at the party. Noticeably absent from the festivities was Louis and Camille's sister Pauline Ducruet.

© Princely Palace/Photographers name/Société des Bains de Mer

The fabulous evening was dubbed as for "insiders only." Guests dined in a festive and extravagant atmosphere with the arrival of feathered dancers. Naturally the casino night event aslo consisted of gaming tables and slot machines in a stylish and jazzy ambience.

