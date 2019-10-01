View 2 pics | Back to story

Kate Middleton has a secret shopper in the royal family

ROYAL BUZZ

...
Kate Middleton has a secret shopper in the royal family
You're reading

Kate Middleton has a secret shopper in the royal family

1/2
Meghan Markle made unexpected visit during Prince Harry’s engagement 
Next

Meghan Markle made unexpected visit during Prince Harry’s engagement 
Sophie Wessex and Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Sophie Wessex and Kate Middleton

Sophie Wessex and Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Sophie Wessex and Kate Middleton

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries