Kate Middleton has a secret shopper in the royal family

William and Kate could not look happier at their first joint engagement of fall
Prince William and Kate Middleton were the definition of #CoupleGoals as they stepped out for their first joint engagement of the season. The Duke and...
Kate Middleton's go-to Spanish designer for her kids unveils fall collection
Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis 'loves' to smell flowers
Prince Louis appears to have inherited his mother Kate Middleton’s love for the outdoors. During a surprise appearance on Tuesday, September 10, to...
Kate Middleton gave Meghan Markle a subtle nod on Princess Charlotte's first day of school
The recycling queen strikes again! In true Kate Middleton fashion, the mom of three pulled a previously worn number from her wardrobe to wear for...
Kate Middleton won't be missing this big milestone like she did for Prince George
Princess Charlotte will have both her mom and dad by her side for an important, upcoming milestone. Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate...