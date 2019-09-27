View 4 pics | Back to story

Prince Harry emotionally retraces Princess Diana's steps on royal tour

...
Prince Harry emotionally retraces Princess Diana's steps on royal tour
You're reading

Prince Harry emotionally retraces Princess Diana's steps on royal tour

1/4
William and Kate could not look happier at their first joint engagement of fall
Next

William and Kate could not look happier at their first joint engagement of fall
Prince Harry retraces mom Princess Diana's steps in Angola
© Getty Images

Prince Harry retraces mom Princess Diana's steps in Angola

Princess Diana famously walked through a minefield in 1997.

Prince Harry retraces mom Princess Diana's steps in Angola
© Getty Images

Prince Harry retraces mom Princess Diana's steps in Angola

Over 20 years later, Prince Harry retraced his mother's steps. Since the Princess of Wales walked the minefield, the site has transformed into a thriving community.

Prince Harry visits minefield
© Getty Images

Prince Harry visits minefield

The Duke looked visibly moved as he visited The Diana Tree in Huambo, Angola, which marks the spot where the Princess of Wales was photographed in 1997.

Prince Harry visits minefield
© Getty Images

Prince Harry visits minefield

Meghan Markle's husband walked through a minefield in Dirico. Harry was on hand to see the work of the landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust on September 27, 2019.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries