Prince Harry emotionally retraces Princess Diana's steps on royal tour

Dancing Duchess Meghan says she is visiting Africa as 'a woman of color'
Meghan Markle's first trip to South Africa is off to a memorable start. The Duchess of Sussex along with Prince Harry officially kicked off their...
Everything you need to know about Meghan and Harry's first tour with Archie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to embark on their first royal tour as a family of three this month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit...
Meghan Markle reveals her favorite Princess Diana quote
Meghan Markle wants to inspire the world with the words of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. On Friday, August 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex...
Archie is baby Prince Harry's twin as he arrives in South Africa
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry knew all eyes would be on their four-month-old baby, Archie Harrison, as they arrived for the start of their South...
Like father, like son! Baby Archie is dad Prince Harry's twin
Ellen DeGeneres was right! Archie Harrison is the spitting image of dad Prince Harry. Fans around the world finally got to see the resemblance between...