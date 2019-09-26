William and Kate could not look happier at their first joint engagement of fall

View Galleries
Kate Middleton won't be missing this big milestone like she did for Prince George
Princess Charlotte will have both her mom and dad by her side for an important, upcoming milestone. Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate...
Kate Middleton and Prince William have finalized their split from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Fab four, legally, no more! Prince William and Kate Middleton have finalized their split from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Months after their...
Queen Elizabeth is having a family reunion at her summer estate!
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are spending quality time with their family. The British royals are currently enjoying a family reunion in Balmoral....
The Cambridges take economy flight to visit 'Gan Gan' Queen Elizabeth
Off to Gan Gan’s! As summer slowly comes to a close, the Cambridge children are spending time in Scotland with their great-grandmother, Queen...
Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch mom Kate and dad William compete in sailing race
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a quick intermission from their annual summer vacation to engage in a little friendly competition. The Duke and...