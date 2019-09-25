View 11 pics | Royals

Archie Harrison's public debut in South Africa - all the best pictures

...
Archie Harrison's public debut in South Africa - all the best pictures
You're reading

Archie Harrison's public debut in South Africa - all the best pictures

1/11
Princess Caroline's daughters show off their different style at PFW
Next

Princess Caroline's daughters show off their different style at PFW
Meghan Markle Baby Archie and Prince Harry family pic
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Baby Archie and Prince Harry family pic

The moment we were all waiting for has finally arrived and we can hardly take the cuteness. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made royal fans´ day with a delightful surprise on Wednesday morning. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, or baby Archie if you prefer, joined his parents on their visit to see Archbishop Desmond Tutu and we could confirm he is the most adorable baby ever!

The four-month-old made his public debut on the African royal tour dressed in the cutest light blue dungarees. Archie looked happy and cheerful in Meghan’s arms - as we could see in the video the Sussexes shared on social media as the visit got underway.

Later on Wednesday, the Duchess was due to carry out solo engagements as Prince Harry flew to Botswana. Meghan was scheduled to visit the Woodstock Exchange to meet female entrepreneurs working in technology and we can just hope Archie joins her. In the meantime, here you have a compilation of the royal baby’s sweetest moment. We literally can not stop ‘Awwwing...’

Baby Archie gets a kiss from Desmond Tutu
© Getty Images

Baby Archie gets a kiss from Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu greeted baby Archie with a sweet kiss on the forehead.

Archie Harrison hugs
© Getty Images

Archie Harrison hugs

There were hugs all around, as Archie joined his mother as she greeted Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. 

Baby Archie closeup in South Africa
© Getty Images

Baby Archie closeup in South Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s firstborn seems to be giving a little wave to Desmond Tutu on arrival at their meeting in Cape Town.

 

RELATED: Meghan Markle says parenting son Archie is her new strength

Archie Harrison meets the Archbishop
© Getty Images

Archie Harrison meets the Archbishop

Smile for the camera! Archie was the perfect gentleman in his mother's arms on the way into their special tea. 

Baby Archie on Meghan Markle's lap
© Getty Images

Baby Archie on Meghan Markle's lap

The royal baby wore cute light blue dungarees for his first official engagement!

Archie Harrison black and white
© Getty Images

Archie Harrison black and white

In a moment for the history books – caught in black and white –  when the Arch met Archie. 

Archie Harrison smile
© Getty Images

Archie Harrison smile

All eyes were on Archie as he smiled during his visit. No teeth quite yet. 

Baby Archie Prince Harry´s lookalike

Baby Archie Prince Harry´s lookalike

Baby Archie looks a lot like his royal dad!

 

RELATED: Archie is baby Prince Harry twin as he arrives in South Africa

Meghan Markle holds baby Archie on knees
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle holds baby Archie on knees

Meghan and baby Archie - who sat on his mother’s knee - were all smiles during the tea with the Archbishop and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

Archie Harrison Meghan Markle lap
© Getty Images

Archie Harrison Meghan Markle lap

Archie was clearly ready for his close up. The Duke and Duchess' son looks just like his father, but has his mothers eyes. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries