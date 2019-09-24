View 8 pics | Royals

Patrick J Adams shares previously unseen BTS pics of Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’

...
Patrick J Adams shares previously unseen BTS pics of Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’
You're reading

Patrick J Adams shares previously unseen BTS pics of Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’

1/8
Royal first: Meghan Markle wears a denim jacket to official engagement in Cape Town
Next

Royal first: Meghan Markle wears a denim jacket to official engagement in Cape Town
Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits
© @halfadams

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits

As the cast of Suits prepares for a farewell with the show’s final episode to air on September 25, Meghan Markle’s former co-star Patrick J Adams took to social media to share some BTS memories and give a shoutout to: “The best family you can ask for.” Ahead of the series finale, the Canadian actor took his fans and followers down memory lane by sharing multiple slideshows showing behind-the-scenes shots of his co-stars including the Duchess of Sussex. The never-before-seen images of Prince Harry’s wife are strong reminders of her life as an actress before becoming part of the British monarchy.

 

MORE: Meghan Markle takes fashion tips from sis-in-law Kate Middleton during royal tour

 

One of them is a group photo of Meghan, Patrick, who plays her on-screen husband, Gina Torres, and more co-stars, meanwhile, another snap features the royal posing on set. Although Meghan’s fans can’t get enough of her new life as a royal, it’s always fun to look back and appreciate her acting days as Rachel Zane. Scroll through the gallery to take a look back in time.

 

Meghan, Patrick, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman team up for the ultimate Suits selfie.

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits
© @halfadams

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits

Everyone needs a five-minute break at some point or another – including the former actress!

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits
© @halfadams

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits

In-between scenes moments call for a must-have bathroom robe. 

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits
© @halfadams

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits

Sarah Hafferty and the now Duchess of Sussex appear to be enjoying a quick break proving there’s always time for some girl talk. 

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits
© @halfadams

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits

Posing for a serious girl power moment. 

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits
© @halfadams

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits

The California-native poses for a seriously chic photo opp. 

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits
© @halfadams

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits

Meghan looks gorge in full character mode as Rachel Zane. 

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits
© @halfadams

Meghan Markle' behind-the-scenes pictures of Suits

The brunette beauty steps out for a quick outing under Toronto’s rainy skies. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries