Dancing Duchess Meghan says she is visiting Africa as 'a woman of color'

Meghan and Harry delivered powerful speeches on day one of their royal trip to Africa.

The couple put their dance moves on display during their visit in Cape Town.

Archie Harrison's mom showed off her maternal side, hugging a local child.

The Duchess spoke with children during a visit to The Justice Desk in Cape Town, South Africa. The Justice Desk initiative teaches children about their rights and provides self-defense classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community.

