Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate love at Misha Nonoo's Rome wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give this celeb a special shout out on World Elephant Day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating one of their favorite animals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their official social media...
How Meghan Markle made it through her first Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry's help
The royal family will assemble for one of the biggest events of their calendar year – and one is set to make her way back into the spotlight. On...
Prince Harry remains diplomatic as he steps out for event with Donald Trump in Meghan's absence
Prince Harry joined his grandmother, the Queen as she hosted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace on Monday, June...
It's a boy! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome royal baby
Baby Sussex has arrived! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their first child and it's a boy! "We are pleased to announce that Their...
When the world can expect to formally meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son
It won’t be long before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's little guy makes his formal introduction! According to the Duke of Sussex, the world...