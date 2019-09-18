View 3 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may attend Misha Nonoo's star-studded wedding in Rome

...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may attend Misha Nonoo's star-studded wedding in Rome
You're reading

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may attend Misha Nonoo's star-studded wedding in Rome

1/3
Danish Royals share a glimpse of their private residence at Amalienborg Palace
Next

Danish Royals share a glimpse of their private residence at Amalienborg Palace
Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo wedding
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be attending Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess' epic wedding in Rome. 

Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess
© Getty Images

Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess

Meghan and Misha’s friendship goes back years. According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it was she who introduced them and Misha and Michael, who was her boyfriend at the time, attended their beautiful wedding at Windsor Palace on May 2018.

Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo wedding
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Misha Nonoo wedding

The couple then became reportedly engaged days before Meghan’s lavish baby shower in February 2019, where Misha was present with more of the former Suits star’s besties. Furthermore, Meghan recently debuted her Smart Set collection for which she designed a white button-down shirt in collaboration with the designer who hails from Bahrain.

There’s no question their wedding will be an epic one to remember as the fashion creative and Harvard businessman have a notable number of guests who’ve RSVP’d yes. Aside from the British royals, Misha and Michael’s wedding is expecting to see Queen Rania of Jordan, engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner whom he went to Harvard with for college and business school.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries