Queen Maxima takes style cue from Meghan Markle at Prince's Day

Queen Maxima takes style cue from Meghan Markle at Prince's Day
Queen Maxima takes style cue from Meghan Markle at Prince's Day

Queen Maxima was dressed to impress on Prince's Day wearing a wine-colored dress by Dutch designer Jan Taminiau.

The Dutch royal, who is never one to shy away from a fabulous chapeau, complemented her look with a matching felt beret reportedly by royal-loved milliner Philip Treacy. Maxima's stylish hat is reminiscent of the one Meghan Markle wore for her first Christmas at Sandringham with the British royal family in 2017.

Queen Maxima was joined by her husband King Willem-Alexander, as well as brother-in-law Prince Constantijn, who is former Queen Beatrix’s youngest son, and sister-in-law Princess Laurentien at Prince's Day.

