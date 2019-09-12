View 3 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle launches Smart Works capsule collection

© Getty Images

The collection features five pieces—a blazer and trousers from Jigsaw, a dress from Marks & Spencer, a classic white t-shirt from Misha Nonoo and a tote bag perfect to pack all your interview essentials from John Lewis & Partners.

© Getty Images

Meghan Markle debuted the Smart Set capsule collection in collaboration with her patronage Smart Works. 

© @sussexroyal

The collection will go on sale Thursday, September 12 and will be available for two weeks!

