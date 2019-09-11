View 7 pics | Royals

Queen Letizia and King Felipe are on parent duty dropping Leonor and Sofia off at school
© Fernando Junco /¡HOLA!

Queen Letizia and King Felipe were like any other proud parents dropping their kids off at school. The hands-on mom and dad drove their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía to Madrid's Santa Maria de los Rosales on Wednesday, September 11. The Princesses have been attending the school, which their dad Felipe was once a student of, since they were young. Leonor and Sofía's return to school follows a fun-filled summer attending camp in the United States and vacationing with their family in Mallorca. The royals were all smiles as they made their way from their car into the school. Future Queen Leonor, 13, officially started her third year of secondary education (9th grade), while Sofia, 12, began her first year (7th grade). Judging by their smiles, the Princesses looked happy to be reuniting with their classmates.

 

Scroll down for a look at the best pictures from Leonor and Sofía's first day...

© Fernando Junco /¡HOLA!

Leonor and Sofía looked preppy in their school uniforms, which consists of a navy pullover sweater, white collared shirt, high socks, and navy skirt. The always stylish sisters twinned rocking identical high ponytails for their first day back.

© Fernando Junco /¡HOLA!

Leonor decorated her backpack, which is the official backpack of the 2016 Spanish Olympic team, with a ballet slipper, while younger sister Sofía accessorized her bag with a ballet slipper as well as a blue monkey, a pink fish, and a Playmobil figure of a horse rider. 

© Fernando Junco /¡HOLA!

While her daughters looked smart in their school uniforms, Letizia showed off her casual "mom uniform" wearing black BOSS sneakers, cropped black leggings that featured a zip-up detail, and a green tartan check wool-blend blazer by Sandro.

© Fernando Junco /¡HOLA!

In true dad fashion, King Felipe sported a suit and tie for his daughters' big day.

© Fernando Junco /¡HOLA!

The Spanish monarchs proudly escorted their daughters into school. Felipe sweetly place his hand on his youngest daughter's back as they walked in.

© Fernando Junco /¡HOLA!

While recently visiting her grandfather King Juan Carlos at the hospital, Leonor admitted that she was looking forward to returning to school "like every year."

 

