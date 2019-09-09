View 5 pics | Back to story

Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis 'loves' doing this outside (warning: it's unbelievably cute)

Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis 'loves' doing this outside (warning: it's unbelievably cute)
Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis 'loves' doing this outside (warning: it's unbelievably cute)

© Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her son Prince Louis loves smelling flowers.

© Getty Images

Kate made a surprise appearance on Tuesday, September 10, to open her Back to Nature play garden at the Royal Horticultural Society's garden at Wisley.

© Getty Images

The Duchess showed off her maternal skills as she greeted a toddler at the festival.

© Getty Images

The royal mom of three was all smiles at the event, which celebrated the value of communities to our wellbeing and marks the culmination of the RHS garden project. 

© WireImage

Kate looked garden-ready in a floral print shirt dress by Emilia Wickstead and her Monsoon Fleur wedges.

