Queen Letizia and King Felipe sent Rafael Nadal a special message after US Open win

View Galleries
-
Queen Letizia and King Felipe visit King Juan Carlos at the hospital
Former King Juan Carlos received two special visitors at the hospital: son King Felipe and daughter-in-law Queen Letizia. The monarchs visited Queen...
-
The 'personal' gift the Spanish princesses gave their grandfather at the hospital
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía did not show up empty-handed when they visited their grandfather, King Juan Carlos, at the hospital on Wednesday,...
-
Queen Letizia and daughters cover King Felipe in kisses as they kick off Mallorca vacation
-
Did Queen Letizia turn to this fashionable first lady for style inspiration?
Queen Letizia made a stylish return to her royal duties in Madrid on Tuesday, September 3, following her family’s annual summer vacation. The...
-
Queen Letizia shows us how to rock the chicest ponytail for summer
When it comes to beating the summer heat, styling your hair can be tricky. From humidity to scorching temperatures, a little sweat can easily ruin...