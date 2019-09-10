Princess Charlene marks twins Jacques and Gabriella's return to school with a personal photo

View Galleries
Princess Charlene’s adorable twins had a 'trés-chic' time in Paris
In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War 1, Princess Charlene and her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco traveled to Paris and...
Princess Charlene opens up about twins' strong bond: 'Jacques is the love of Gabriella’s life'
In honor of her and Prince Albert’s upcoming seventh wedding anniversary (July 1), Princess Charlene opened up to Point de Vu in a new interview...
Princess Charlene shows off sporty side and royal PDA at family outing
Former Olympian Princess Charlene tapped into her athletic roots on Sunday, June 17, for a rigorous water challenge. The 40-year-old, along with her...
Princess Charlene gets sporty with twins Jacques and Gabriella at rugby tournament
Princess Charlene of Monaco hit the field with her husband Prince Albert and their adorable twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The foursome...
Princess Gabriella goes skiing for the first time with Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene has a pair of ski bunnies on her hands. The royal's daughter Princess Gabriella recently hit the slopes for her first ski lesson...