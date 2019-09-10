Princess Charlene marks twins Jacques and Gabriella's return to school with a personal photo

View 3 pics | Back to story

© Instagram

Princess Charlene posted a photo of her twins' school bags.

© Instagram

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella love school, according to their mother.

© Getty Images

Ahead of their return to school, the Monaco twins attended a public engagement with their parents looking characteristically adorable.

