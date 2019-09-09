View 2 pics | Back to story

Ellen DeGeneres reveals if Archie looks like mom Meghan Markle or dad Prince Harry

...
Ellen DeGeneres reveals if Archie looks like mom Meghan Markle or dad Prince Harry
You're reading

Ellen DeGeneres reveals if Archie looks like mom Meghan Markle or dad Prince Harry

1/2
From Meghan Markle to Queen Letizia, check out the royals rocking the white sneaker trend
Next

From Meghan Markle to Queen Letizia, check out the royals rocking the white sneaker trend
Ellen DeGeneres reveals Archie looks like dad Prince Harry
© Chris Allerton

Ellen DeGeneres reveals Archie looks like dad Prince Harry

Ellen revealed that Archie looks like his dad, Prince Harry.

Ellen DeGeneres reveals Archie looks like dad Prince Harry
© Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres reveals Archie looks like dad Prince Harry

The talk show host and Portia spent time with the Sussexes during their trip to England. The foursome plan on teaming up on conservation work in the future.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries