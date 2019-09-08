View 6 pics | Royals
Leer en Español

Meghan Markle cheering on Serena Williams at US Open is #BFFGoals

...
Meghan Markle cheering on Serena Williams at US Open is #BFFGoals
You're reading

Meghan Markle cheering on Serena Williams at US Open is #BFFGoals

1/6
Salma Hayek reveals details of her first kiss and why you shouldn't use honey
Next

Salma Hayek reveals details of her first kiss and why you shouldn't use honey
Meghan Markle and Alexis Ohanian
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Alexis Ohanian

We've been stargazing at the high profile 2019 US Open spectators all week, but Saturday, September 7 took things to another level. The Duchess of Sussex graced Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York with her presence, intent on cheering on her best friend Serena Williams in her final match against Bianca Andrescu.

Meghan Markle left baby Archie Harrison and Prince Harry at home in England to return to her homeland, making a fresh-faced and bright-eyed appearance alongside several other stars. Scroll through to see all the best photos of the former actress rooting on Serena!

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

She jetted across the Atlantic, leaving baby Archie and Prince Harry at home, to watch the US Open final and cheer on her BFF Serena Williams - but sadly it didn't end up quite the way she'd hoped.

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles as she arrived at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on Saturday for Serena's final against Bianca Andrescu, but by the end not even a closed-eyed prayer could prevent her good pal from missing out on the prize to Bianca Andreescu.

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

It was a huge afternoon for Meghan, who, as always, looked flawless, her minimal makeup letting her natural features shine. The former actress opted for a casual chic look, wearing a blue denim J.Crew dress paired with a stylish white cardigan from the same brand, which she wore over her shoulders.

meghan-markle-anna-wintour-us-open
© Getty Images

meghan-markle-anna-wintour-us-open

With former Vogue editor Anna Wintour in the crowd just behind her it was quite the fashionista event!

Meghan Markle and Alexis Ohanian
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Alexis Ohanian

The 38-year-old jetted to the US on Friday, taking the decision to fly commercial and without her husband and son Archie or her team or staff. Of course, as is protocol, the royal was flanked by her security team.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries