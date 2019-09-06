View 2 pics | Back to story

Hillary Clinton reveals she is 'inspired' by Meghan Markle

...
Hillary Clinton reveals she is 'inspired' by Meghan Markle
You're reading

Hillary Clinton reveals she is 'inspired' by Meghan Markle

1/2
Everything you need to know about Meghan and Harry's first tour with Archie
Next

Everything you need to know about Meghan and Harry's first tour with Archie
Hillary Clinton praises Meghan Markle with social media tribute
© Instagram

Hillary Clinton praises Meghan Markle with social media tribute

Hillary Clinton admitted that she is inspired by the Duchess of Sussex.

Hillary Clinton reveals she is 'inspired' by Meghan Markle
© Instagram

Hillary Clinton reveals she is 'inspired' by Meghan Markle

The former first lady praised Meghan's work with Smart Works, her patronage which provides clothing and coaching tips to women looking for employment.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries