From Meghan Markle to Queen Letizia, check out the royals rocking the white sneaker trend

Spanish Royals Visit King Juan Carlos At Quiron Hospital
© Getty Images

Spanish Royals Visit King Juan Carlos At Quiron Hospital

One of the things we love about royalty is seeing them rock their haute couture princess gowns and priceless heirloom tiaras, giving us a glimpse at some fashion that not many people get a chance to see up close and personal, especially in their own closets! But every once in a while some serious street style fashion makes it into those fairytale royal wardrobes – and it is definitely always fun to see how the world’s Queens and Princesses interpret the cool looks that are finding their ways on to our own shopping wish lists. 

 

The latest hot trend we’ve spotted is far from a glass slipper – it’s white sneakers, from Veja to Converse, a footwear style that has been adopted by everyone from Queen Letizia and her little princesses, Leonor and Sofia, to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who have found a common fashion thread to share despite their differing tastes in fashion. Scroll through to see the white tennis shoes that some of your fave royals have been wearing.

 

Like mother, like daughters

In August 2019, Queen Letizia of Spain wore a matching white tennis shoe look with her young daughters Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor. 

 

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta
© Getty Images

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta

Nautical but nice

The Duchess of Cambridge got into the sailing spirit as she hosted the a inaugural Kings Cup regatta with her husband Prince William in August 2019 in England. Finishing up her outfit, a striped shirt and wide-legged pants, were some very comfy looking white sneakers. 

 

 

Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park - Day 1
© Getty Images

Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park - Day 1

Summer dress + sneakers = Perfection 

Princess Beatrice of York rocked an on-trend combo – a print dress and white sneaks – as she stepped out for the Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time in London in July 2019.

 

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry casual
© @KensingtonRoyal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry casual

Meghan Markle sails away in style

Spotted at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in Australia last October, the Duchess of Sussex’s crisp-looking white Veva sneakers had her fans clamoring to copycat.

 

 

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 2
© Getty Images

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 2

Keeping it casual

Meghan Markle showed that her trendy white sneakers were the perfect footwear for casual days during her and Harry's tour of New Zealand.

 

The Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition - Preview Party Arrivals
© Getty Images

The Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition - Preview Party Arrivals

Red carpet combo

And if you were wondering... Yes, sneakers are red carpet appropriate, too! British royal Lady Amelia Windsor hit the June 2019 Royal Academy of Arts Summer exhibition in London wearing a floaty chiffon yellow gown and, you guessed it, workout-ready shoes. 

 

The 2019 Festival of British Eventing
© Getty Images

The 2019 Festival of British Eventing

Baby royals are street style princesses, too 

Cool white shoes are even perfect for the littlest royal. Here, Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter Lena Tindall looks adorable in tiny little Converse sneakers.

