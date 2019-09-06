From Meghan Markle to Queen Letizia, check out the royals rocking the white sneaker trend

View Galleries
-
Queen Maxima wins the style stakes with her hat at Royal Ascot
Royal Ascot is one of the biggest events of the year for the British royal family, but for the 2019 installment, there were some very special guests...
-
‘Unashamed, unafraid and proud’: Demi Lovato shares an incredible unretouched bikini shot
We love a woman learning to love her body from head to toe – and Demi Lovato is at the top of our list! The singer posted an unretouched photo of...
-
King Felipe leads guests at the confirmation of his royal goddaughter
-
Did Queen Letizia turn to this fashionable first lady for style inspiration?
Queen Letizia made a stylish return to her royal duties in Madrid on Tuesday, September 3, following her family’s annual summer vacation. The...
-
Queen Letizia swaps stilettos for sneakers to match her princesses
Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out with husband King Felipe and their little princesses Leonor and Sofía to visit the girls' abuelo King Juan...