Meghan Markle makes surprise trip to the US without Harry or baby Archie

View Galleries
-
Everything you need to know about Meghan and Harry's first tour with Archie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to embark on their first royal tour as a family of three this month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit...
-
Kate Middleton gave Meghan Markle a subtle nod on Princess Charlotte's first day of school
The recycling queen strikes again! In true Kate Middleton fashion, the mom of three pulled a previously worn number from her wardrobe to wear for...
-
Meghan Markle to officially return to royal duties over four months after giving birth to son Archie
Meghan Markle is nearing the end of her maternity leave. The Duchess of Sussex will officially return to royal duties next Thursday, September 12,...
-
Meghan Markle remembers late photographer Peter Lindbergh with personal photo
Meghan Markle is remembering Peter Lindbergh. The renowned photographer passed away on Tuesday, September 3. He was 74. To pay tribute to the late...
-
Prince Harry says 'no one is perfect' following his and Meghan Markle's private plane backlash
Prince Harry has broken his silence on his and Meghan Markle’s private plane controversy. The Duke of Sussex addressed the criticism him and the...