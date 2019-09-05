View 3 pics | Back to story

Charlotte and George show off sweet sibling bond in first official pic together in 4 years

Princess Charlotte, Prince George star in adorable official school photo together
Charlotte and George posed for an official photo in front of their London home, Kensington Palace, before heading off to school together.

While the brother-sister pair have starred in family portraits together over the years, the new school picture is the first time they have posed for an official photo since Charlotte's birth in 2015. Over a month after Kate welcomed her daughter, she shared images of George doting on his baby sister.
William and Kate took their kids to school on September 5.

