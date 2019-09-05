View 7 pics | Royals

Princess Charlotte starts school with the coolest unicorn accessory

Princess Charlotte starts school with the coolest unicorn accessory
Princess Charlotte starts school with the coolest unicorn accessory

Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School
Thursday was a big day for the Cambridge family – and definitely one for the memory book – as Princess Charlotte excitedly arrived with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William for her first day at school. Big brother Prince George was of course there to help show her the ropes – he has attended Thomas’s Battersea in West London for the past two years. Charlotte, who is normally much more confident and outgoing than her big brother – shyly held back and on to her mom’s hand as they arrived to meet the school’s principal – known as the headmistress in Britain – Helen Haslem. Prince William told her that his four-year-old daughter was “very excited” about her first day. After the group shook hands, Charlotte was taken to her new classroom by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Charlotte joins a class of 21 students in total, one of three reception classes in her year at the $23,350-a-year school

Since ‘Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge’ is a bit of a mouthful, to her teachers and friends, the new girl will be known as Charlotte Cambridge, like her brother is known as George Cambridge.

As well as the core subjects Charlotte will be learning in French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet, taught by specialist teachers. Students are also given the chance to explore the outdoors, by going off-site on a ‘Woodland Adventure.’ This means Charlotte will get the chance to do den building, bug hunts and woodland crafts, which will no doubt please mom Kate — who is a big fan of the great outdoors.

Charlotte meets Helen Haslem, the school’s principal - known as the headmaster or headmistress in Briain. The day was no doubt an emotional one for William and mom Kate too, especially since she had to miss Prince George’s first day at school. At the time she was pregnant with Prince Louis and suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

Charlotte will need a winter and summer uniform, as well as sport kit, an art smock and ballet shoes, which are purchased at Perry in Chelsea. The standout item of course is the navy jacket or cardigan with Thomas’s crest – a red unicorn reading a book.

Kate held on to Charlotte’s backpack as they made their way inside and eagle-eyed royal fans spotted a cute accessory the youngster had added to personalize her school bag – a sequin-covered key charm in the form of pink unicorn, the mystical creature which features on the school’s logo.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

