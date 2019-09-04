Meghan Markle to officially return to royal duties over four months after giving birth to son Archie

View Galleries
-
Vintage baby photos prove Archie is mom Meghan Markle's mini-me
Exactly two months after his birth, the world finally got its first full look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison. The images...
-
Meghan Markle remembers late photographer Peter Lindbergh with personal photo
Meghan Markle is remembering Peter Lindbergh. The renowned photographer passed away on Tuesday, September 3. He was 74. To pay tribute to the late...
-
Prince Harry says 'no one is perfect' following his and Meghan Markle's private plane backlash
Prince Harry has broken his silence on his and Meghan Markle’s private plane controversy. The Duke of Sussex addressed the criticism him and the...
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William have finalized their split from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Fab four, legally, no more! Prince William and Kate Middleton have finalized their split from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Months after their...
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make history hiring an all-female senior staff