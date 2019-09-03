View 2 pics | Back to story

Prince Harry says 'no one is perfect' following his and Meghan Markle's private plane backlash

...




Prince Harry launched the global eco-travel initiative Travalyst on September 3 in Amsterdam. At the event, the Duke broke his silence on criticism him and Meghan Markle have faced for using private planes. “We can all do better and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact,” he said in his speech. “The question is what we do to balance it out.”



Harry noted during a Q&A session that he traveled via a commercial flight to The Netherlands. “I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial [plane]” he said. “Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that.”

