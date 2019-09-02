King Felipe leads guests at the confirmation of his royal goddaughter

View Galleries
The 'personal' gift the Spanish princesses gave their grandfather at the hospital
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía did not show up empty-handed when they visited their grandfather, King Juan Carlos, at the hospital on Wednesday,...
Queen Letizia and King Felipe visit King Juan Carlos at the hospital
Former King Juan Carlos received two special visitors at the hospital: son King Felipe and daughter-in-law Queen Letizia. The monarchs visited Queen...
Luis Miguel parties with Princess Märtha Louise in Spain
Princess Märtha Louise’s star-filled summer continues. The Norwegian royal recently stayed at Antonio Banderas’ Marbella home, where she partied...
Antonio Banderas hosted this European royal at his Marbella home
Antonio Banderas recently played host to a royal guest. The Zorro star, 59, opened the doors of his Marbella home to Princess Märtha Louise and her...
Why this European royal won't be using the title 'Princess'
Norway’s Märtha Louise is keeping her royal duties and personal work endeavors separate. Crown Prince Haakon’s sister, who has penned books,...