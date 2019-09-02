View 7 pics | Royals

King Felipe leads guests at the confirmation of his royal goddaughter

King Felipe leads guests at the confirmation of his royal goddaughter
King Felipe leads guests at the confirmation of his royal goddaughter

Royals at Princess Ingrid confirmation
Royals at Princess Ingrid confirmation

On Saturday, the Norwegian royals pulled out all the stops for a very special guest of honor, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 15, who hit a major milestone as she celebrated her confirmation. The future Queen was surrounded by her family and of course her six godparents, including King Felipe of Spain, who didn't want to miss the service held in the chapel of the Royal Palace in Oslo.

 

In addition to the Spanish monarch, guests included Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's daughter’s other royal godparents: her grandfather, King Harald of Norway, Denmark's futureKing Crown Prince Frederick, Sweden's future Queen, Crown Princess Victoria and Ingrid’s aunt Martha Louise of Norway (who recently partied with Luis Miguelbut attended this celebration without her celebrity shaman boyfriend).

 

Scroll through to see the highlights (and fashion!) from Ingrid Alexandra’s confirmation ceremony.

 

The Godparents

Princess Ingrid Alexandra with her godparents, clockwise from top left: King Felipe VI of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Märtha Louise, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, grandmother Marit Tjessem and King Harald.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra Norwegian costume
Princess Ingrid Alexandra Norwegian costume

A special Princess 

Princess Ingrid-Alexandra dressed in traditional national costume, Raudtroye-bunad,  and ready for her close-up at the Palace in Oslo. 

king-felipe-ingrid-alexandra-confirmation

king-felipe-ingrid-alexandra-confirmation

The godfather – King Felipe of Spain 

Queen Letizia’s husband took center stage during the religious ceremony, held at the Palace chapel, lighting a candle during the service 

Crown Princess Victoria confirmation
Crown Princess Victoria confirmation

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden 

The Swedish Princess, who is first in line to the throne, is also one of Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s beloved godparents. Victoria wore a purple chiffon dress and matching fascinator for the occasion

Princess Ingrid Alexandra confirmation photo
Princess Ingrid Alexandra confirmation photo

Ingrid Alexandra in the spotlight 

The 15-year-old looked relaxed and happy during her moment in the spotlight. Here, the Princess is seated next to her grandfather King Harald and dad Crown Prince Haakon.

Danish royals confirmation
Danish royals confirmation

The Danish royals 

Australia-born Crown Princess Mary, center, was joined by her husband, Princess Ingrid’s godfather Crown Prince Frederik, and their oldest son Prince Christian

Norwegian royals
Norwegian royals

Happy (royal) family

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, seated, with her brothers and parents, clockwise from left:brother Sverre Magnus, dad Crown Prince Haakon, mom Crown Princess Mette-Marit and half-brother Marius Borg Hoiby at the Palace Chapel 

