View 3 pics | Back to story

Kate Middleton won't be missing this big milestone like she did for Prince George

...
Kate Middleton won't be missing this big milestone like she did for Prince George
You're reading

Kate Middleton won't be missing this big milestone like she did for Prince George

1/3
From French to art: What Princess Charlotte will be learning at her new school
Next

From French to art: What Princess Charlotte will be learning at her new school
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George will take Princess Charlotte to school
© WireImage

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George will take Princess Charlotte to school

Princess Charlotte will be accompanied by her parents, as well as her older brother Prince George, on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.

Kate Middleton missed Prince George's first day of school
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton missed Prince George's first day of school

The Duchess of Cambridge missed Prince George's first day of school in 2017 because of morning sickness.

Princess Charlotte to attend Thomas's Battersea
© Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte to attend Thomas's Battersea

The four-year-old Princess is joining her big brother at the private co-ed school.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries