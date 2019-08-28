View 3 pics | Back to story

From French to art: What Princess Charlotte will be learning at her new school

From French to art: What Princess Charlotte will be learning at her new school
From French to art: What Princess Charlotte will be learning at her new school

What Princess Charlotte will learn at school
What Princess Charlotte will learn at school

Princess Charlotte is joining Prince George at Thomas's Battersea.

Princess Charlotte is joining brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea
Princess Charlotte is joining brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea

The four year old will wear a uniform like her big brother.

What Princess Charlotte will learn at school
What Princess Charlotte will learn at school

The Early Years classes at Thomas's Battersea include a weekly French lesson, in addition to drama, music, and art lessons. Students of all ages participate in a range of outdoor learning experiences throughout their school career. Reception Year pupils, like Charlotte, take part in Woodland Adventure, which is dedicated to the appreciation of nature and the abundant life lessons that can be learnt by working collaboratively, or independently, in a known outdoor environment.
