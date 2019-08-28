The 'personal' gift the Spanish princesses gave their grandfather at the hospital

View 3 pics | Back to story
King Juan Carlos receives 'personal gift' from Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia at hospital
The Spanish Princesses brought their grandfather a card to the hospital.

Former King Juan Carlos recently underwent a triple bypass.

Leonor and Sofía looked stylish in summery dresses and sneakers for the hospital visit.

